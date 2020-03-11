Fallen North Las Vegas police officer remembered at namesake school

North Las Vegas police and hundreds of students at Raul P. Elizondo Elementary School spent Wednesday honoring the school’s namesake, who was slain in the line of duty in 1995.

North Las Vegas Police Officer Guillermo Parra participates in honor guard ceremonies in front of students at the Raul P. Elizondo Elementary School Wednesday. Wednesday was Raul Elizondo Day, held in honor of the officer slain in the line of duty in 1995. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“It is a solemn day, but it is also a happy day,” North Las Vegas police Chief Pam Ojeda said as she stood in front of the school named in his honor.

The school held a string of events for students, side by side with police, as part of Raul Elizondo Day. Events included an honor guard ceremony, visits to classes by officers and a K-9 demonstration.

“The kids get to learn about what a great officer Raul was in the time he served with the North Las Vegas Police Department,” Ojeda said.

Elizondo was raised in Henderson and was a graduate of Basic High School. In 1992 he was hired as a North Las Vegas officer. Within two years Elizondo was honored for his exemplary service to the Police Department and the city.

On Jan. 30, 1995, he stopped a man in the area of Evans Avenue and Carroll Street. Elizondo was shot and killed during the encounter.

School Principal Chris Stacey said there are many lessons to be learned from Elizondo’s honorable life.

“The great traits of dedication, loyalty, and commitment to a purpose,” said Stacey. “We honor him this day, all day long, with representations throughout the classrooms. We honor him and his memory.”

