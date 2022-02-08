Family of overdose victim files suit against North Las Vegas, fire department

The family of a woman who died from a drug overdose after attending a party with North Las Vegas firefighters has filed a lawsuit against the city, its fire department and others.

Martin Slatsky, left, and Tami Slatsky, parents of Tiffany Slatsky, listen during a hearing regarding their daughter's drug overdose death at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. During the hearing, Tiffany Slatsky's husband, Christopher Candito, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tiffany Slatsky with her son, Cade. Tiffany Slatsky died of a drug overdose in February 2020. Her husband, Christopher Candito, pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter. (Slatsky family)

Christopher Candito (Henderson Police Department)

Tami and Marty Slatsky listen to Chief Deputy District Attorney Tina Talim at the court hearing for Christopher Candito, a former North Las Vegas firefighter charged with murder in wife Tiffany Slatsky's drug overdose death, Tuesday, July 13 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Christopher Candito, a former North Las Vegas firefighter who plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his wife, Tiffany Slatsky, who overdosed in 2020, speaks before District Judge Cristina Silva, not pictured, before being sentenced at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Candito appeared from the Clark County Detention Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The family of a woman who died from a drug overdose in 2020 after attending a party with North Las Vegas firefighters has filed a civil lawsuit against the city, its fire department and others.

The suit was filed Monday on behalf of the estate of Tiffany Slatsky, 25, and her young son, Cade Slatsky.

Henderson police said Tiffany and her husband, former North Las Vegas firefighter Christopher Candito, 34, attended an all-night “track suit” party at the Golden Nugget on Feb. 21, 2020, along with other firefighters. Henderson police said Candito purchased morphine, ecstasy, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone, ketamine and Xanax in 2019 to distribute at the party.

Police said Tiffany Slatsky later showed signs of overdosing, but instead of taking her to a hospital, Candito drove his wife to a North Las Vegas fire station where he obtained the anti-overdose drug Narcan and gave it to his wife. Tiffany died Feb. 23 from multiple drug intoxication. Her death was ruled an accident.

Candito was charged in Henderson with second-degree murder. He is now serving a 16-to-40-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in October.

In addition to the city and the fire department, the suit names as defendants four men identified as either former or current North Las Vegas firefighters. They are Andrew Clapper, Nicholas Robison, Andrew Stocker and Steven Honsowetz, with the suit identifying Robison as a captain with the fire department. Also named as defendants are the Golden Nugget and the owners of the apartments where Candito and Tiffany Slatsky lived.

The suit, filed by the office of Las Vegas attorney Lloyd Baker, alleges that North Las Vegas Fire Station 51 where Candito worked was known as the “party station” and that the city maintained “a policy of inaction and an attitude of indifference towards illicit drug use and abuse of authority” within the fire department.

A city of North Las Vegas spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit Tuesday morning. Court records do not indicate whether the others named in the suit have retained attorneys in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

