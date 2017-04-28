Faraday Bicycles claims Faraday Future stepping on trademark

Employees take a prototype of Faraday Future's electric self-driving car, the FF 91, out for testing in Gardena, Calif. on Thursday, March 23, 2017. The FF 91 uses 36 sensors: 10 front and rear-facing cameras, 13 long and short-range radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and 1 LIDAR system. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faraday Future possibly faces another legal battle.

Faraday Bicycles claims Faraday Future is infringing on their trademark.

San Francisco-based Faraday Bicycles designs, manufactures, distributes and sells electric bicycles and related parts and accessories. Faraday Future aims to manufacture autonomous electric vehicles in North Las Vegas. The company held a groundbreaking in April 2016 for a proposed $1 billion plant.

According to a complaint filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected Faraday Future’s application to register “Faraday Future” last March on the basis of a pre-existing federal registration.

“Faraday Bicycles sent Defendant a letter dated March 2, 2017, informing Defendant of Plaintiff’s trademark rights and alleging trademark infringement,” the complaint states. “Since becoming aware of Plaintiff’s pre-existing trademark rights, Defendant has continued to operate its electric vehicle company under the name “Faraday Future.”

Faraday Bicycles is seeking an injunction against Faraday Future as well as monetary relief as well as “other remedies” including Faraday Future’s profits and the costs of action.

“We hope to engage Faraday Future in dialogue in hopes that we resolve this rather than go forward with contested litigation,” said Shawn Kolitch, an attorney representing Faraday Bicycles.

Kolitch said Faraday Future has until July 24 before his client is legally obligated to serve court documents and the “litigation clock gets started.”

A Faraday Future spokesman said the company does not comment on ongoing litigation.

