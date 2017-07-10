Faraday’s exit from Apex plans won’t hamper US 93 widening

Faraday Future’s decision to not build a factory in North Las Vegas will not hamper plans to widen U.S. Highway 93 as a way to accommodate other companies that may eventually move to Apex Industrial Park, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Monday.

A 650-acre site, including a mountain, right, bought by a Southern Nevada contractor in Apex on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Faraday Future’s decision to not build a factory in North Las Vegas will not hamper plans to widen U.S. Highway 93 as a way to accommodate other companies that may eventually move to Apex Industrial Park, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Monday.

The NDOT board will decide Aug. 14 whether to award a construction contract for the $70 million Garnet interchange project, which calls for widening U.S. 93 for five miles, from Interstate 15 to Apex Power Parkway by late 2019.

If the deal is approved, then construction could start as soon as December on a project that could have provided a boost to Faraday’s electric car manufacturing plant.

“Although Faraday may have been a catalyst, these much-needed upgrades would have had need to be done within the next three to five years, regardless,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

“Faraday was only one of several potential tenants at the Apex Industrial Park,” Illia said. “As such, we are still moving forward with improvements to the Interstate 15 Garnet interchange, which is currently built to substandard specifications.”

Last week, the NDOT board awarded a $4.3 million contract to WSP USA Inc. to provide administrative, construction and review support for the project.

Preliminary plans released in June 2016 called for building a flyover exit from U.S. 93 to the $1 billion electric vehicle manufacturing plan that was supposed to be built by Faraday Future. NDOT has since revised those plans, and Illia said the costly flyover ramp is no longer included.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.