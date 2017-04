(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning at Civic Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

The department reported about 6:45 a.m. that the intersection was closed for the investigation and asked drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

