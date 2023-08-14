88°F
North Las Vegas

Fatal crash investigated in North Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 6:34 am
 
Updated August 14, 2023 - 7:44 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police were investigating a fatal crash Monday morning in North Las Vegas.

The crash was reported around 4:50 a.m. at the 215 Beltway and North Aliante Parkway, according to the Nevada State Police traffic logs.

In a statement on Twitter, state police wrote that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

North Las Vegas police said they were not involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

