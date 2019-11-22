Fatal crash involving semitrailer closes North Las Vegas intersection

A speeding driver who apparently ran a red light and crashed into a semitrailer was killed Friday morning in North Las Vegas, according to police.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. at Losee Road and Cheyenne Avenue. A man driving a sedan, which had been seen speeding in the area before the crash, ran a light in the intersection and ended up partially underneath the truck, said police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

The man died at the scene, Leavitt said. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office when his family has been notified of his death.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the driver was impaired.

The intersection was expected to be shut down for the investigation until at least noon. Leavitt said drivers should avoid the area.

