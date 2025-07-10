Fatal crash under investigation in North Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning in North Las Vegas.

Housing project for residents of sunken North Las Vegas neighborhood gets city approval

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning in North Las Vegas.

According to authorities, the crash occurred on the 215 westbound at Pecos Road.

NHP said traffic was diverted off onto the Pecos on-ramp as a result.

#TrafficAlert CC215 westbound at Pecos. All travel lanes are closed, due to a fatal crash. Traffic is being diverted off onto the Pecos on-ramp. Please use alternate routes and avoid area. CC215 westbound at Pecos will be closed for an undetermined time for investigation. pic.twitter.com/HwxHLyJIhk — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) July 10, 2025

No further information was immediately available.