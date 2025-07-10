95°F
North Las Vegas

Fatal crash under investigation in North Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Las Vegas Review Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2025 - 8:22 am
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning in North Las Vegas.

According to authorities, the crash occurred on the 215 westbound at Pecos Road.

NHP said traffic was diverted off onto the Pecos on-ramp as a result.

No further information was immediately available.

