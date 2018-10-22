Fire at 3 North Las Vegas homesites causes $750K in damage

A fire that damaged three under-construction houses in North Las Vegas caused about $750,000 in damage, a fire official said.

Firefighters work the scene of a blaze in North Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters work the scene of a blaze in North Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Multiple people reported the fires about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and fire crews responded to the houses on the 3300 block of Nicki Cometa Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

The fires destroyed two of the three houses and seriously damaged the third, North Las Vegas Fire Department Chief Joseph Calhoun said Sunday evening. The cost of damage to the three houses was estimated at $750,000, Deputy Fire Chief Travis Anderson said Monday.

Two homes were fully engulfed when crews arrived and a third had heavy flames starting to show, Calhoun said.

The house fires caused a large plume of smoke to be visible throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday evening.

No injuries were reported, and a cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Monday afternoon, Anderson said.

3300 Nicki Cometa St., North Las Vegas, NV