Fire causes $200K in damage at North Las Vegas business

Crews were called around 12:50 p.m. to the business complex northeast of Texas Station.

(North Las Vegas Fire Department via Facebook)

A two-alarm fire caused significant damage Monday afternoon to a business in North Las Vegas.

Crews were called around 12:50 p.m. to the business complex at 3840 W Lake Mead Blvd., northeast of Texas Station, according to North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway. Flames were found in a wall and attic.

Personnel from the Las Vegas Fire Department assisted, and the fire was controlled in about two hours, Galloway said.

There were no injuries reported. Damage was estimated at $200,000. The fire was deemed accidental.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.