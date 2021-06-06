Fire damage to North Las Vegas train tracks estimated at $500K

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said it received multiple calls at about 2:35 p.m. of a fire on the tracks on a bridge near Losee Road.

Smoke billows Saturday, June 5, 2021, from a fire on railroad tracks at a bridge in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Fire Department)

Crews spray water on railroad tracks at a bridge in North Las Vegas damaged by a fire on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (North Las Vegas Fire Department)

Firefighters spray tracks burned in a fire in North Las Vegas on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (North Las Vegas Fire Department)

A fire caused about $500,000 in damage to railroad tracks on a bridge in North Las Vegas on Saturday, officials said.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said it received multiple calls at about 2:35 p.m. of a fire on the tracks on a bridge near Losee Road.

“Smoke was visible across the valley,” the Fire Department said on its Facebook page. “Units from 52 and 50 located a fire involving a railroad bridge.”

The cause is under investigation. The department said “railway trains (will be) unable to travel across until the bridge is inspected.”

