Fire damage to North Las Vegas train tracks estimated at $500K
The North Las Vegas Fire Department said it received multiple calls at about 2:35 p.m. of a fire on the tracks on a bridge near Losee Road.
A fire caused about $500,000 in damage to railroad tracks on a bridge in North Las Vegas on Saturday, officials said.
“Smoke was visible across the valley,” the Fire Department said on its Facebook page. “Units from 52 and 50 located a fire involving a railroad bridge.”
The cause is under investigation. The department said “railway trains (will be) unable to travel across until the bridge is inspected.”
