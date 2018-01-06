Fire damages vehicles at North Las Vegas business

North Las Vegas firefighters are battling a fire Friday night at a business near Interstate 15 and Lake Mead Boulevard, authorities said.

Dispatch records show North Las Vegas Fire Department were alerted of the fire about 8:45 p.m. at 2224 Crestline Loop.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said five vehicles caught fire at a business. The business appears to be R&R Salvage, an automobile parts and supplies shop.

Attempts to reach North Las Vegas Fire Department for further information late Friday were unsuccessful.

