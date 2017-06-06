ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
North Las Vegas

Fire guts Zion United Methodist Church in North Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2017 - 5:33 am
 

A North Las Vegas church is a total loss after a Tuesday morning fire.

North Las Vegas Fire Department crews were called about 1:05 a.m. to the two-alarm fire at Zion United Methodist Church, 2108 Revere St., near Lake Mead Boulevard. Nobody was injured in the fire, the Fire Department reported, and part of the building collapsed.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the fire, as well as Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like