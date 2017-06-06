Fire guts Zion United Methodist Church in North Las Vegas

(Kailyn Brown/View)

A North Las Vegas church is a total loss after a Tuesday morning fire.

North Las Vegas Fire Department crews were called about 1:05 a.m. to the two-alarm fire at Zion United Methodist Church, 2108 Revere St., near Lake Mead Boulevard. Nobody was injured in the fire, the Fire Department reported, and part of the building collapsed.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the fire, as well as Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

