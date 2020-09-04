94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
North Las Vegas

Firefighters battle structure fire in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2020 - 8:19 pm
 

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire near East Lake Mead Boulevard and West Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.

The fire was reported at 7:22 p.m. on Thomas Avenue, according to PulsePoint. The Regional Transportation Center announced around 8 p.m. that roads nearby were closed.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
2
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
3
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
4
Longtime Las Vegas exotic pets dealer Ken Foose dies
Longtime Las Vegas exotic pets dealer Ken Foose dies
5
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Eugene Johnson (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Police find missing North Las Vegas man
By Marty Berry / RJ

Police have located the 64-year-old man, Eugene Johnson, who was reported missing Monday.