Firefighters battle structure fire in North Las Vegas
Firefighters are responding to a structure fire near East Lake Mead Boulevard and West Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.
The fire was reported at 7:22 p.m. on Thomas Avenue, according to PulsePoint. The Regional Transportation Center announced around 8 p.m. that roads nearby were closed.
No further information was immediately available.
