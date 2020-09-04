Firefighters battle structure fire in North Las Vegas

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire near East Lake Mead Boulevard and West Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.

A fire burns north of downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire near East Lake Mead Boulevard and West Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.

The fire was reported at 7:22 p.m. on Thomas Avenue, according to PulsePoint. The Regional Transportation Center announced around 8 p.m. that roads nearby were closed.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.