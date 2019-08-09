Firefighters knock down warehouse blaze in North Las Vegas

Firefighters battled flames and heavy black smoke early Friday afternoon before knocking down a fire at a construction yard near Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas.

The scene of a structural fire near the intersection of Losee Road and West Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Firefighters battled flames and heavy black smoke early Friday afternoon before knocking down a fire at a construction yard near Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas, officials said.

The two-alarm fire at 1818 Losee Road, near Lake Mead Boulevard, was called in at 12:23 p.m. and involved a “large warehouse type building,” according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Nearly 50 firefighters responded to battle the “mostly-exterior” fire, North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway told reporters at the scene.

No injuries were reported, but the business was open Friday and firefighters were continuing to look for possible victims as they made sure there were no remaining hot spots and that the fire hadn’t spread to other structures on the site.

“It was an exterior fire but we’re checking multiple buildings to make sure it didn’t get inside,” he said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.