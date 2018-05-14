Firefighters rescue person, pets from North Las Vegas fire

One person was injured early Monday morning after a house fire in North Las Vegas.

A North Las Vegas firefighter carries a cat out of a home Monday morning after a fire at 5920 N. Vista Del Rancho Way. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters from the North Las Vegas Fire Department respond to a fire at 5920 N. Vista Del Rancho Way. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters from the North Las Vegas Fire Department respond to a fire at 5920 N. Vista Del Rancho Way. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews from the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded about 2 a.m. to a home at 5029 N. Vista Del Rancho Way, near Washburn Road and Commerce Street.

The fire was contained to a front room of the house, according to NLVFD Battalion Chief Scott Morris, and was extinguished quickly after firefighters arrived.

One person was hospitalized, Morris said, but as of 3 a.m. Monday their condition was unknown.

Firefighters also rescued a cat and small dog from the home, he said.

5029 N. Vista Del Rancho Way, North Las Vegas