Firefighters respond to warehouse blaze in North Las Vegas

Firefighters responded to a fire near Lake Mead and Interstate 15 after a large warehouse caught on fire Friday morning.

Warehouse fire at 1818 Losee Road, near Lake Mead Boulevard, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(RTC Cameras)

Firefighters responded early Friday afternoon to a building fire near Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas, where heavy black smoke could be seen spreading across the valley.

The two-alarm fire at 1818 Losee Road, near Lake Mead Boulevard, involved a “large warehouse type building,” according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. It said “several units” were responding.

No further information was immediately available.

