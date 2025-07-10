Firetruck overturns in North Las Vegas while responding to call

Crews worked to clean up after a firetruck overturned while responding to a house fire in North Las Vegas on Thursday.

A North Las Vegas retrieves a U.S. flag after a fire truck overturned on Civic Center Drive at Cheyenne Avenue while responding to a house fire Thursday, July 10, 2025 in North Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters mop up after a house fire at 2424 Salt Lake Street in North Las Vegas Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters mop up after a house fire at 2424 Salt Lake Street in North Las Vegas Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A North Las Vegas fire truck is seen after overturning on Civic Center Drive at Cheyenne Avenue while responding to a house fire Thursday, July 10, 2025 in North Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, officers responded to East Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive just before 11:10 a.m. for a single-vehicle rollover crash that involved a firetruck.

According to police, officers learned that the fire engine was responding to a house fire on the 2400 block of Salt Lake Street.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were transported to University Medical Center for evaluation, police said.

Police said a separate engine was then dispatched to the house fire.

According to the North Las Vegas Fire Department, crews were responding to a structure fire in a vacant house in the 2400 block of Salt Lake Street.

There were no injuries reported and the fire remains under investigation, the fire department said.

No further information was immediately available.