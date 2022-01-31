Fund started to help hospitalized woman who survived mass casualty crash

The family of a woman who survived Saturday’s mass casualty crash in North Las Vegas, but was hospitalized with serious injuries, is raising funds for medical bills.

The scene where nine people were killed after a motorist sped through a red light on Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chris Noel, whose wife Tiffani May was injured in a car accident that killed nine people, is joined by his wife’s cousin Tameka Henry as he is reunited with their dog Magic that escaped the car during the accident on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in North Las Vegas near the intersection of Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Citing a long recovery ahead, the family of a woman who survived Saturday’s mass casualty crash in North Las Vegas, but was hospitalized with serious injuries, is raising funds for medical bills.

“These funds will go towards any medical bills, living expenses, and provide stability as she recuperates,” Tiffani May’s cousin, Tameka Henry, wrote on the GoFundMe campaign.

GoFundMe and May’s husband verified the fundraiser, which had raised $2,300 of its $80,000 goal as of Monday morning.

In a short phone interview Monday, Chris Noel said his wife “seems like she’s pulling through as of right now.”

Physicians were still trying to determine the extent of her injuries, he added.

May and her Maltese poodle, Magic, were eastbound on Cheyenne when her Ford Fusion was hit by a minivan, said the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The minivan had just been struck by a motorist whose Dodge Challenger had blown through a red light with speeds over 100 mph, police said.

The two occupants in the Challenger and the seven people in the minivan lost their lives.

May was the only victim still in the hospital. On Sunday she was alert but in pain, Noel said.

On Sunday morning, her family and a cadre of volunteers found May’s dog at a nearby desert lot after it had disappeared following the crash.

May is a mother to a 10-year-old boy and a working college student and a “very active community member who now is in need of our support,” her family said.

“Our family is very thankful to the Las Vegas community and animal rescuers for their support,” Henry wrote. “We send our condolences and prayers to all that experienced the loss of loved ones due to this tragic event.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.