Girls reported missing Halloween night in North Las Vegas found safe

Three girls who went missing on Halloween night have been found safe, North Las Vegas police said.
Police said 15-year-old J’Moni Moorhead, 10-year-old Justice Hartt and 10-month-old J’Ariee Hartt were last seen leaving their foster home about 4 p.m. Wednesday near Lamb Boulevard and Craig Road, department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.
The department tweeted about 8 a.m. Thursday that the girls had been found “safe and sound” at a home in Las Vegas.
Police said the girls were heading toward a family member’s house in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Cactus Avenue in the southwest valley before they went missing. The girls were supposed to be back home about 9 p.m., but never arrived, Leavitt said.
