GoFundMe for crash victims raises over $135K

A GoFundMe page for seven victims of a North Las Vegas crash that left nine dead has received over 3,000 contributions and raised over $135,000 in one day.

Roads are blocked off on West Cheyenne Avenue as North Las Vegas police respond to a deadly crash involving multiple fatalities on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Erlinda Zacarias, who launched the page on Sunday, wrote that her family members were in one of the vehicles struck.

The post said in Spanish that she had lost four children, two stepchildren, and a brother.

“There is no bigger pain than to lose all your children,” Zacarias wrote. “I ask you, with my heart on my sleeve, to help me raise funds to give them a proper goodbye.”

Comments have been left on the page in both Spanish and English, showing how the local community has come together to help the family.

“Nuestra familia manda abrazos. Dios los bendiga. Isaias 41:13,” translating to, “Our family sends you hugs. May God bless you. Isiah 41:13,” from Luis Avila a donor.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy. May your loved ones rest in peace, and you find the strength to go on,” Lynda King writes.

“Que Dios le dé fuerza para sobrepasar este gran pérdida. Mis oraciones estarán con usted y toda su familia. Hay mucha gente rezando por usted y su familia,” in English, “May God give you strength to get through this grand loss. My prayers are with you and all of your family. There are a lot of people praying for you and your family,” Osvaldo Hernandez says.