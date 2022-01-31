GoFundMe for crash victims raises over $263K

A GoFundMe page for seven victims of a North Las Vegas crash that left nine dead has received over 5,800 contributions and raised over $263,000.

Erlinda Zacarias, left, and husband Jesus Mejia-Santana hold a portrait showing four of their six children who died on Saturday in "a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in North Las Vegas. The children, counter clockwise from upper left, are Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, Bryan Axel Zacarias, Adrian Zacarias and Fernando Yeshua Mejia. Gabriel Mejia-Barrera and David Mejia-Barrera, adult sons of Jesus Mejia-Santana and stepsons to Erlinda, and Erlinda's brother, Jose Zacarias-Caldera, also died in the accident. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A family portrait shows, counterclockwise from upper left, Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, Bryan Axel Zacarias, Adrian Zacarias and Fernando Yeshua Mejia, children of Erlinda Zacarias and husband Jesus Mejia-Santana, not pictured, who passed away on Saturday in "a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in North Las Vegas. In addition to the four children, the family also lost Gabriel Mejia-Barrera and David Mejia-Barrera, adult sons of Jesus Mejia-Santana and stepsons to Erlinda, and Erlinda's brother, Jose Zacarias-Caldera. All seven died in a minivan that was struck by a speeding driver. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Erlinda Zacarias, left, and husband Jesus Mejia-Santana talk about their children, which they lost on Saturday in "a mass casualty traffic collision" that killed nine people, seven of them from the Zacarias and Mejia family, on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in North Las Vegas. Erlinda Zacarias also lost her brother, Jose Zacarias-Caldera. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A GoFundMe page for seven victims of a North Las Vegas crash that left nine dead has received over 5,800 contributions and raised over $263,000 since it was launched.

Erlinda Zacarias, who launched the page on Sunday, wrote that her family members were in one of the vehicles struck.

The post said in Spanish that she had lost four children, two stepchildren, and a brother.

“There is no bigger pain than to lose all your children,” Zacarias wrote. “I ask you, with my heart on my sleeve, to help me raise funds to give them a proper goodbye.”

Comments have been left on the page in both Spanish and English, showing how the local community has come together to help the family.

“Nuestra familia manda abrazos. Dios los bendiga. Isaias 41:13,” translating to, “Our family sends you hugs. May God bless you. Isiah 41:13,” from Luis Avila a donor.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy. May your loved ones rest in peace, and you find the strength to go on,” Lynda King writes.

“Que Dios le dé fuerza para sobrepasar este gran pérdida. Mis oraciones estarán con usted y toda su familia. Hay mucha gente rezando por usted y su familia,” in English, “May God give you strength to get through this grand loss. My prayers are with you and all of your family. There are a lot of people praying for you and your family,” Osvaldo Hernandez says.