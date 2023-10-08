GoFundMe set up to help mother of 5-year-old boy hit by van, killed

The GoFundMe had so far raised over $14,000 on Sunday morning.

Guillermo Cchochi Senobua (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the mother of a 5-year-old boy who was killed when he was hit by a van while he was being dropped off for school in North Las Vegas on Friday.

An email statement Sunday from GoFundMe spokesperson Nathalie Granda said the GoFundMe has been created to help the mother of the 5-year-old boy.

The fatal crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. on the 4600 block of Losee Road, between Craig and Lone Mountain roads, according to police.

According to the GoFundMe, which Garda said was confirmed to have been verified, said the boy’s mother dropped off her son on Somerset Academy on Friday when the “unimaginable tragedy” happened.

Guillermo Cchochi Senobua, 41, the alleged driver of the van, was arrested by North Las Vegas police on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and not giving his full attention to driving in connection with the 7:50 a.m. crash, North Las Vegas police said.

