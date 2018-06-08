Goynes-Brown picked as next North Las Vegas mayor pro-tem

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown was selected by her City Council colleagues to serve the next year as mayor pro-tem, a largely ceremonial role that allows her to step in when Mayor John Lee is not available.

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, seen in 2015. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown poses for a portrait at the Reading Rainbow event on Oct. 7, 2017 at Valley View Park, 2000 Bennett Street. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

Goynes-Brown, an assistant principal in the Clark County School District, was elected in 2011 to represent Ward 2. She replaces Councilman Richard Cherchio, who represents Ward 4 and served as the city’s mayor pro-tem over the past year.

