Goynes-Brown picked as next North Las Vegas mayor pro-tem

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown was selected by her City Council colleagues to serve the next year as mayor pro-tem, a largely ceremonial role that allows her to step in when Mayor John Lee is not available.
Goynes-Brown, an assistant principal in the Clark County School District, was elected in 2011 to represent Ward 2. She replaces Councilman Richard Cherchio, who represents Ward 4 and served as the city’s mayor pro-tem over the past year.
