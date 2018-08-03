Grant to help North Las Vegas buy body cameras for police

North Las Vegas was awarded a $145,807 federal grant to help pay for cameras that will be worn by the city’s on-duty police officers.

North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The City Council on Wednesday night formally accepted the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, which is awarded for a “broad range of activities to prevent and control crime,” according to a report by Acting Police Chief Justin Roberts.

