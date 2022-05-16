Gravatt named new NLV chief of police

Jacqueline Gravatt was the first Black woman to serve as a patrol officer in the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Jacqueline Gravatt, left, and Michael Harris (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The city of North Las Vegas has named Jacqueline Gravatt as the city’s new chief of police.

The city also promoted Capt. Michael Harris on Monday to the position of assistant chief.

“Chief Gravatt is a tremendous leader, and we very quickly recognized her potential and capacity to innovate within our police department,” City Manager Ryann Juden said. “Chief Gravatt and Assistant Chief Harris have been key in developing and expanding community policing and citizen engagement initiatives that have helped bring North Las Vegas’ crime rate down 35 percent from a decade ago.”

Gravatt joined the North Las Vegas Police Department in September 2001. She was the first Black woman to serve as a patrol officer in the department.

“It is an honor to lead this Department that has been my home for the past 20 years,” Gravatt said. “To be able to help grow the next generation of leaders and helpers is an incredible privilege, one Assistant Chief Harris and I take very seriously. Our officers and civilian team members do an amazing job, they go out every day with such heart and commitment to service, and you’ve seen the results.”

Harris joined the department in February 2002 as a patrol officer.

“This is such an exciting time to be a part of the North Las Vegas Police Department,” Harris said. “As we grow to meet the needs of our growing community, new recruits are seeking out our Department to be able to serve in such a proactive and engaged environment, where constituents come first and we can be out in the community assisting and keeping people and property safe.”

Gravatt replaces former Chief Pamela Ojeda, who recently retired after 26 years with the Police Department.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.