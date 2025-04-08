77°F
North Las Vegas

Here’s how to get a free tree at North Las Vegas giveaway

A cyclist moves up Desert Foothills Drive, near an urban canopy of trees and shrubs designed to ...
A cyclist moves up Desert Foothills Drive, near an urban canopy of trees and shrubs designed to help keep neighborhood temperatures down and be visually pleasing, on Aug. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2025 - 11:44 am
 

Hoping to add some shade to your yard? The city of North Las Vegas is hosting a free tree giveaway this weekend that may help you do just that.

North Las Vegas said it is once again partnering with Nevada Plants to host a giveaway Saturday in an effort to “address the issue of tree equity in the community.”

As part of the giveaway, the city says that residents can claim one of the 100 trees available for their property and will receive expert advice on proper planting techniques and irrigation tips.

Saturday’s giveaway, which is being held at Prentiss Walker Park (1509 June Avenue), will begin at 10 a.m. and run until the last tree is gone.

The trees, which the city says are typically given away quickly, will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

The Review-Journal reported previously that North Las Vegas’ Tree Canopy Coverage initiative is part of a valley-wide effort to address food insecurity and urban heat island effect, where a lack of green spaces and tree cover unequally raises temperatures in neighborhoods that are often low-income and neglected.

