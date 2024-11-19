43°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas

Here’s where Las Vegas Valley residents can get free Thanksgiving turkey

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
North Las Vegas police say a black Lexus sedan similar to this one was involved in a fatal hit- ...
North Las Vegas police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash
‘It’s like air’: Inmates at Nevada prison say cosmetology program can change lives
North Las Vegas City Council candidates Ruth Garcia Anderson and Robert Taylor. (Sam Morris/Las ...
Only 9 votes separate candidates in North Las Vegas race
Ballot drop boxes are moved inside the Clark County Election Department warehouse on Tuesday, N ...
Some Nevada races close as ballot curing deadline passes
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2024 - 8:40 am
 

The city of North Las Vegas is offering free turkeys to help residents ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a news release, North Las Vegas on Saturday will conduct a turkey giveaway for 400 local families.

As part of the event, the city says recipients will be given a free, family-sized turkey and bread.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of the main entrance to North Las Vegas City Hall’s Liberty Park, 2250 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

The giveaway will run until supplies run out, the release notes.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES