Here’s where Las Vegas Valley residents can get free Thanksgiving turkey

The city of North Las Vegas is offering free turkeys to help residents ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a news release, North Las Vegas on Saturday will conduct a turkey giveaway for 400 local families.

As part of the event, the city says recipients will be given a free, family-sized turkey and bread.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of the main entrance to North Las Vegas City Hall’s Liberty Park, 2250 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

The giveaway will run until supplies run out, the release notes.