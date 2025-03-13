52°F
North Las Vegas

Honoring Elizondo: NLV officer remembered at namesake school — PHOTOS

North Las Vegas Chief of Police Jacqueline Gravatt greets kindergartner Abigail Ramirez durin ...
North Las Vegas Chief of Police Jacqueline Gravatt greets kindergartner Abigail Ramirez during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mojave High School JROTC instructor Sgt. Maj. Nathan Wright greets students during the 26rd Ann ...
Mojave High School JROTC instructor Sgt. Maj. Nathan Wright greets students during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits and demonstrations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Drama Club and Military Club perform during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at E ...
The Drama Club and Military Club perform during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police SWAT officer N. Ballor greets students during the 26rd Annual Raul P. El ...
North Las Vegas Police SWAT officer N. Ballor greets students during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students watch police officers during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo El ...
Students watch police officers during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police give a K-9 demonstration during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor D ...
North Las Vegas Police give a K-9 demonstration during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students watch a North Las Vegas Police K-9 demonstration during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizon ...
Students watch a North Las Vegas Police K-9 demonstration during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Honor Guard member Andrea Young prepares to raise the flag during the 2 ...
North Las Vegas Police Honor Guard member Andrea Young prepares to raise the flag during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Chief of Police Jacqueline Gravatt greets first grader Queen Kyser during the 2 ...
North Las Vegas Chief of Police Jacqueline Gravatt greets first grader Queen Kyser during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students walk past a bulletin board honoring law enforcement during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Eli ...
Students walk past a bulletin board honoring law enforcement during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Third grade students Gianna Franco, right, and Kennedi Stoneham listen to North Las Vegas Polic ...
Third grade students Gianna Franco, right, and Kennedi Stoneham listen to North Las Vegas Police officer Jennifer Cordova during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An image of fallen North Las Vegas Police officer Raul P. Elizondo is shown during the 26rd Ann ...
An image of fallen North Las Vegas Police officer Raul P. Elizondo is shown during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students watch the Drama Club and Military Club perform during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo ...
Students watch the Drama Club and Military Club perform during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police wave at students during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at El ...
North Las Vegas Police wave at students during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits and demonstrations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students watch a North Las Vegas Police and military parade during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Eliz ...
Students watch a North Las Vegas Police and military parade during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits and demonstrations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Members of the North Las Vegas Police Honor Guard march after raising the flag during the 26rd ...
Members of the North Las Vegas Police Honor Guard march after raising the flag during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students watch police officers during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo El ...
Students watch police officers during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Hundreds of students joined North Las Vegas police at Raul P. Elizondo Elementary School on Wednesday to honor the school’s namesake, who was slain in the line of duty in 1995.

The school held several events for students, side by side with police, as part of Raul Elizondo Day. Events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade.

Elizondo was raised in Henderson and was a graduate of Basic High School. In 1992, he was hired as a North Las Vegas officer. Within two years, Elizondo was honored for his exemplary service to the Police Department and the city.

On Jan. 30, 1995, he stopped a man in the area of Evans Avenue and Carroll Street. Elizondo was shot and killed during the encounter.

