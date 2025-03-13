Honoring Elizondo: NLV officer remembered at namesake school — PHOTOS

North Las Vegas Chief of Police Jacqueline Gravatt greets kindergartner Abigail Ramirez during the 26rd Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Every year students, staff and representatives from area law enforcement agencies honor the life of the school’s namesake, North Las Vegas Police Officer Raul P. Elizondo who died in the line of duty in 1995. A full day of events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

