Honoring Elizondo: NLV officer remembered at namesake school — PHOTOS
Hundreds of students joined North Las Vegas police at Raul P. Elizondo Elementary School on Wednesday to honor the school’s namesake, who was slain in the line of duty in 1995.
The school held several events for students, side by side with police, as part of Raul Elizondo Day. Events included a flag raising ceremony, classroom visits, demonstrations and a parade.
Elizondo was raised in Henderson and was a graduate of Basic High School. In 1992, he was hired as a North Las Vegas officer. Within two years, Elizondo was honored for his exemplary service to the Police Department and the city.
On Jan. 30, 1995, he stopped a man in the area of Evans Avenue and Carroll Street. Elizondo was shot and killed during the encounter.