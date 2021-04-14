67°F
North Las Vegas

House fire kills 4-year-old boy in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2021 - 9:54 am
 
North Las Vegas firefighters investigate a house fire on Webster Circle in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. ( North Las Vegas Fire Department)
This photo released by North Las Vegas Fire Department shows smoke at a house on Webster Circle in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. ( North Las Vegas Fire Department)

A 4-year-old boy was killed in a house fire Tuesday night in North Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said the blaze broke out at 6:25 p.m. at a home in the 3100 block of Webster Circle, near Cheyenne and Eastern avenues.

Firefighters arrived “and within 4 minutes were able to locate the boy” in the home, according to a statement posted Wednesday morning on the department’s Facebook page.

“Firefighters from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue transported the victim to (the hospital) where he was pronounced deceased,” the Fire Department said. “The fire is still under a joint investigation with fire & police investigators.”

The Fire Department said a second child also in the home was hospitalized and in “stable condition.”

About 40 firefighters responded. Further details were not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

