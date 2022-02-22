58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
North Las Vegas

Hundreds remember NLV crash victim: ‘Tanaga loved everybody’

Funeral held for man killed in North Las Vegas crash
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2022 - 6:18 pm
 
Pallbearers carry the casket of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, into Po ...
Pallbearers carry the casket of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, into Portals to Glory Church of God of Christ during his funeral service on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Cynthia Miller, left, the mother of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, arr ...
Cynthia Miller, left, the mother of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, arrives to attend his funeral service at Portals to Glory Church of God of Christ on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Mourners, including Cynthia Miller, second right, the mother of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people ...
Mourners, including Cynthia Miller, second right, the mother of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, and her daughter LeShonda Warfield attend Miller’s funeral service at Portals to Glory Church of God of Christ on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
LeShonda Warfield holds a photographe of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash ...
LeShonda Warfield holds a photographe of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, during his funeral service at Portals to Glory Church of God of Christ on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Pallbearers, including Gino Millner, right, the brother of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people kille ...
Pallbearers, including Gino Millner, right, the brother of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, react as they attend his funeral service at Portals to Glory Church of God of Christ on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
LeShonda Warfield, the sister of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, speaks ...
LeShonda Warfield, the sister of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, speaks during his funeral service at Portals to Glory Church of God of Christ on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
A photograph of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, is displayed during his ...
A photograph of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, is displayed during his funeral service as Aundrae Hughes of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church speaks at Portals to Glory Church of God of Christ on Feb. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Cynthia Miller, the mother of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, places he ...
Cynthia Miller, the mother of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, places her hand on the casket during her son’s funeral service at Portals to Glory Church of God of Christ on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Pallbearers carry the casket of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, to his ...
Pallbearers carry the casket of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, to his burial site at Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Pallbearers, including Gino Milliner, second right, the brother of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 peop ...
Pallbearers, including Gino Milliner, second right, the brother of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, watch as workers lower the casket of Miller at his burial site at Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Pallbearers throw their gloves and flowers on the coffin, containing Tanaga Miller, one of 9 pe ...
Pallbearers throw their gloves and flowers on the coffin, containing Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, at his burial site at Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Cynthia Miller, the mother of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, throws a ...
Cynthia Miller, the mother of Tanaga Miller, one of 9 people killed in the NLV crash, throws a flower at his burial site at Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Mourners packed a North Las Vegas church Monday to remember a man who perished along with eight others in Nevada’s deadliest traffic crash.

Tanaga Miller, 46, of North Las Vegas, was described by loved ones as a caring brother and father who was protective of his family at all times.

“Tanaga loved everybody,” said Miller’s cousin, Charles E. Winston. “He would help anybody. No questions asked.”

Nearly 200 people paid tribute to Miller during the service at the Portals to Glory Church of God in Christ on Comstrock Drive. A burial service followed at Bunkers Eden Vale on Las Vegas Boulevard North, a little more than three weeks after Miller died in a six-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Jan. 29.

North Las Vegas police said Miller was a passenger in a Dodge Challenger driven by Gary Dean Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas, when Robinson ran a red light while driving at a high rate of speed. Robinson also died, as did seven members of the same family who were in a minivan that was struck during the collision. Those victims were Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

Miller’s family said previously that they didn’t know Robinson, and it is not entirely clear how Miller ended up in Robinson’s car. They suspected he was simply looking for a ride when he hopped in Robinson’s Challenger.

Family members said Miller had suffered a stroke in September, and he had to quit the two jobs he was working. He couldn’t drive because he had trouble seeing and had lost function in his left arm. He often walked everywhere or relied on others to get places.

During Monday’s service, Pastor Aundrae Hughes and Assistant Pastor Captain Burrell of the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in North LasVegas urged those in attendance to cherish the time they had with Miller.

“This place is full today and we are going to celebrate,” Burrell told mourners.

Miller’s sister, LaShonda Warfield, spoke to the mourners as well, reiterating that her late brother was a committed family man.

“I thank God for the time I had with my brother,” Warfield said, adding “he was loved, he loved his family, and we loved him.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s have offers on at least 4 potential Las Vegas stadium sites
A’s have offers on at least 4 potential Las Vegas stadium sites
2
Truckers to launch COVID-19 protest convoy from southern California this week
Truckers to launch COVID-19 protest convoy from southern California this week
3
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
4
Longtime NFL, college assistant to coach Raiders running backs
Longtime NFL, college assistant to coach Raiders running backs
5
‘So much has actually happened’: Is the north Strip on the rise?
‘So much has actually happened’: Is the north Strip on the rise?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST