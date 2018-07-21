Improvements coming to 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas

Construction starts Monday on the next segment of the 215 Beltway running though North Las Vegas, Clark County officials said.

An aerial view of the Losee Road interchange at the northern 215 Beltway, seen in 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction starts Monday on the next segment of the 215 Beltway running though North Las Vegas, Clark County officials said.

The $70 million project calls for building the road into a full freeway between North Fifth Street to the Union Pacific Railroad line just west of Range Road, county spokesman Erik Pappa said.

Crews will build new interchanges and bridges at Losee Road, Pecos Road and Lamb Boulevard, along with installing medians, high-mast lights and drainage facilities.

The Pecos Road crossover at the Beltway will be closed for up to three months starting on Monday as construction starts on the new freeway bridge, potentially affecting access to the nearby Veterans Administration hospital, Pappa said. The crossovers at Lamb and Losee will remain open.

The entire segment should be completed by April 2020, Pappa said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.