In North Las Vegas, renovated Aliante Discovery Park unveiled

Aliante Nature Discovery Park underwent a $400,000 renovation that included a new treehouse, landscaping and equipment that's ADA compliant. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal/@miasims___)

The sound of children’s laughter filled the newly renovated Aliante Nature Discovery Park on May 14, where the city unveiled $400,000 worth of new equipment and resurfaced landscape.

“We wanted to provide a clean, well-manicured park for all of our residents and visitors,” said Councilman Richard Cherchio. “Parks and amenities like that in the community are really what draws families here.”

The renovation replaced playground equipment that was over 15 years old, according to Cherchio. It was part of a capital improvement project aimed at improving park safety. The renovation took six weeks of tearing down and installing new landscape and equipment. The park officially reopened May 6.

“This is the start of several parks throughout North Las Vegas that we’re going to look at equipment and see what needs to be updated,” said Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.

It’s a feat appreciated by Michael Breault of North Las Vegas, who’s lived in the area for over 5 years. As the president of the Aliante Master Association, he has seen the city evolve.

“The park was kind of run down — dilapidated,” Breault said. “It didn’t really have the resources to put into it. But the renovation means that there’s a commitment from the city to us. There’s never been this much money put into this park. The city’s finally getting on its feet, which is really important to our property values and getting people to move up here. That’s just the important thing — that the people are happy with it.”

Cherchio said the renovation is only the beginning of what’s to come for North Las Vegas.

“We want to present ourselves in a very good light,” Cherchio said. “All of this is about maintenance and putting a face on North Las Vegas that’s appropriate for us right now as we’re going through this upturn.”