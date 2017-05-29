Incumbent in tight race for North Las Vegas Ward 3

North Las Vegas Ward 3 candidate Anita Wood during an interview on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Two-term incumbent Anita Wood is locked in a tough battle to represent North Las Vegas’ Ward 3 against Scott Black, a businessman endorsed by Mayor John Lee.

The race will be decided June 13, just over two months after Black edged Wood in the primary, getting 33.36 percent of the vote to Wood’s 30.15 percent.

Headed into Election Day, Wood has raised $192,923 since mid-2016, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed with the Nevada secretary of state. Black began raising money this year and reported $113,551.

Wood is endorsed by unions representing Southern Nevada plumbers, carpenters, construction workers, general contractors and other trade labor groups.

Black is endorsed by unions representing North Las Vegas police officers, police supervisors, firefighters and city employees.

Ward 3 runs along the western edge of North Las Vegas, encompassing the Crossroads Towne Center, a Department of Motor Vehicles office and part of the Aliante master-planned community.

Anita Wood

Why seek a third term? I had a difficult time getting the city through the recession. That was when we were just struggling to survive, so there wasn’t an opportunity to do new things. We’re finally getting to a point where we can work on growth and on some new projects. Now that we got through the bad times, there’s things I still want to do for the city.

What makes you different from your opponent? It really comes down to experience. I’ve been doing this for a while. I started my training in 1995 by being a community activist working on various issues. By the time I ran for council, I knew my departments, how to run a meeting and I continued to grow and work as council member.

What issues will you tackle in Ward 3 and the city? I want to expand the Squatter’s Task Force by working with banks to fix-up bankrupt and damaged homes to a level that will help maintain or increase the values of surrounding homes. We should stop outsourcing our city jail to Las Vegas within two years because our officers are spending more time processing prisoners instead of being on the streets. And, I want to develop an organization that will provide resources and contacts for new businesses moving into the city. I’ve got a lot of fast-food restaurants in Ward 3, but I want to start attracting affordable sit-down restaurants.

Will Faraday Future build a electric-car manufacturing plant at the Apex Industrial Park? The key is getting the infrastructure out to Apex. The interest from Faraday is enabling us to show how important Apex is to the future of Southern Nevada. I think Faraday has a very good chance of coming out. It seems committed, and we’re going to make it work.

North Las Vegas made deep cuts to city staff and services during the recession. How would you restore that? We did what we had to do during the recession. Getting those things back to a place our residents deserve will take some time by generating new tax revenue from the new business, projects and houses under development. The biggest challenge we have right now is keeping our employees motivated and doing what we can until we start getting those new resources.

Scott Black

Why run for City Council? North Las Vegas is my hometown and it was a great place for me to grow up as a kid. It’s been a great place to raise a family and run a business, and I am committed to the success of the city. I want to get involved and keep the city on the right track and continue to be a great place to live.

What makes you different from your opponent? She’s been in the office for eight years, but I haven’t been. A lot of people think that’s a good thing. It’s positive to have new energy, new ideas and a fresh perspective. No one really knew who I was, but I ended up generating enough momentum that I ended up as the top vote-getter in the primary.

What issues will you tackle in Ward 3 and the city? I would like to create a coalition of small-business owners in Ward 3, encourage them to hire local people, discuss challenges and learn how the city could be a better partner. I would also like to make our parks safer and better maintained. Most importantly, I would like to help North Las Vegas erase some of the stigma that has hung over its head for decades, so we need a marketing campaign to show the types of people who live here and what we have to offer as a professional city.

Will Faraday Future build a electric-car manufacturing plant at the Apex Industrial Park? I think there is still a pulse. If it doesn’t happen, then Faraday has already enhanced our future by putting Apex on the map. We’re putting in the infrastructure out there, so Apex has a future without Faraday, but we hope they are a part of it.

North Las Vegas made deep cuts to city staff and services during the recession. How would you restore that? Historically, we had staffing levels that were on the high side, and with the economic recession that was stripped to bare bones. I think we stripped ourselves to dangerous levels, so it’s time to rebuild in a sustainable way until we find a sweet spot. We need to identify a number, get there quickly and find a way to support that level over the long term.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.