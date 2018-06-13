Incumbent leads in Democratic primary for North Las Vegas constable

North Las Vegas Constable Robert Eliason is off to a strong start in his bid to keep his elected office.

North Las Vegas Constable Robert Eliason. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Early results from the Democratic primary posted at 7:45 p.m. show Eliason leading a three-way race with nearly 42 percent of the vote. Retired city police Detective Jon Martin had about 33 percent of the vote.

Eliason, 55, drew controversy during his first four-year term as constable because he never received a law enforcement certification as required by state law. Constables and their deputies rarely make arrests; instead, their primary duties include carrying out evictions and serving civil court papers such as subpoenas, wage garnishments and property liens.

Martin, 53, ran as a Republican in 2014 and lost to Eliason in the general election.

Former Las Vegas Deputy Constable Isaac James, 62, ranked third in the Democratic primary with about 25 percent of the vote.

In the race’s two-way Republican primary, court marshal and retired Henderson police officer Travis Roundy, 47, led Laughlin Deputy Constable Jimmy Vega, 51, by 2 percentage points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

