Infant left at church is likely ‘Baby Girl Jackson,’ says official

(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Octavia Jackson and Nicholios Nealy (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

An investigator said authorities are 99 percent certain that an infant dropped off at a North Las Vegas church is the infant girl who has been the subject of a multistate search while her parents are jailed in Kingman, Arizona.

Mohave County attorney’s office investigator Steve Auld said it will likely be early July before testing and lab analysis scientifically confirms that the infant known as “Baby Girl Jackson” is the daughter of Nicholios Nealy, 37, and Octavia Jackson, 33.

The Fort Mohave couple remain in custody for refusing to tell Department of Child Services officials where Baby Girl Jackson is.

Officials removed three older children from the couple’s home in April of last year, and Auld said authorities learned that Jackson gave birth to Baby Girl Jackson on Feb. 10 at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Auld said the investigation indicates that Nealy took Baby Girl Jackson to an apartment complex across from the Portals to Glory Church of God in Christ, near Balzar Avenue and Comstock Drive in Las Vegas, on June 5. He said security system video from the apartment complex shows Nealy driving into the parking lot and enter the building with an infant before leaving without an infant and driving away.

Investigators do not wish to identify the woman who has told them she took the baby from Nealy at that apartment complex, Auld said. He said the infant ended up with another couple who dropped the baby off at the Portals to Glory Church on June 14.

Auld said the couple indicated that the infant was Baby Girl Jackson when they left it at the church. He said authorities don’t wish to identify that couple either because of the ongoing investigation.

Auld said the Department of Child Services has legal custody of Baby Girl Jackson, but that he doesn’t know if the infant is currently in Arizona or Nevada.