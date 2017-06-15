Infant left at North Las Vegas church may be missing ‘Baby Girl Jackson’

(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

An infant was left at a North Las Vegas church Wednesday night, and it may be the missing “Baby Girl Jackson.”

Officer Aaron Patty, a North Las Vegas police spokesman, said the infant, whose real name is unknown, was left about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Portals to Glory Pentecostal church near Balzar Avenue and Comstock Drive. Police are working to confirm the identity of the baby, who appeared healthy.

Patty said whoever dropped the baby off left before police arrived, and he asked the public to come forward with any tips about who had the baby.

“We need them to call us to further the investigation,” he said.

“Baby Girl Jackson,” was born in February at University Medical Center, Mohave County authorities have said. But a picture of the baby released Thursday shows her date of birth as March 15.

The baby’s parents, Nicholios Nealy, 37, and Octavia Jackson, 33, were jailed in Kingman, Arizona, for failing to cooperate with agencies working to find the girl.

Both appeared in court Thursday morning, where Mohave County attorney’s office investigator Steve Auld said child welfare officials informed him that the person who left the baby indicated that she is the daughter of Octivia Jackson and people are looking for her.

During a hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steve Conn in Kingman, Jackson’s attorney, Legal Defender Ron Gilleo, said he’s been informed that an infant girl that could be his client’s daughter was dropped off at a church. Gilleo said if she is released from custody, Jackson is willing to provide a blood draw or DNA sample for authorities to attempt to establish positive identification.

Jackson is being held on $2,500 bond on perjury and custodial interference charges for allegedly refusing to cooperate with judicial and other authorities attempting to locate her infant daughter. She is also held in contempt of court for her failure to cooperate.

The contempt of court jail hold will be the subject of another hearing scheduled Friday.

Arizona Department of Child Services officials began a child abuse investigation 14 months ago that was focused on Nealy and Jackson, who claim to be married and the parents of 12- and 13-year-old girls and an 8-year-old boy.

Auld said Jackson denied being a new mother and was jailed for contempt of court May 24 when she refused to say where her baby was. Nealy was jailed on June 7 on a custodial interference charge for failing to turn the infant over to the Department of Child Services.

