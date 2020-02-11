Infant’s asphyxiation death in North Las Vegas ruled an accident

The Clark County coroner’s office said that the death of 7-day-old Kayleigh Tate, who died in December, was an accident due to positional asphyxia.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The death of a week-old girl that was investigated by North Las Vegas police was ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Kayleigh Tate died Dec. 23 after officers were called to a home in the Cheyenne Villas apartment complex, 3260 Fountain Falls Way, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said in January.

Kayleigh’s mother called 911 after finding the baby unresponsive, and she later told police she “fell asleep after feeding (Kayleigh) on her chest,” but woke up with the infant “between her and the couch,” Leavitt said.

The coroner’s office has ruled Kayleigh’s death an accident due to positional asphyxia.

Leavitt said in January that police were not considering the death suspicious, but were waiting on a toxicology report to determine if the case would be closed. It was unclear if the case remained open Tuesday.

The American SIDS Institute says parents can prevent accidental suffocation by keeping infants’ airways free. The institute recommends that parents avoid bed sharing, not let babies fall asleep on their stomachs steer clear of cluttered sleep surfaces.

