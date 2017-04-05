Hector Rivera and Isaac Barron. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Isaac Barron has a big lead to winning another term on the North Las Vegas City Council.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Barron had 82 percent of the primary election vote in the Ward 1 race. His challenger, Hector Rivera, has 18 percent of the vote.

“It’s a very happy day,” Barron said before the polls closed Tuesday. “If the voters accept me for another four years or they send me on my way. But I‘m hoping they’ll think I deserve another 4 years.”

Barron has been serving as a city councilman since 2013. He was the first Latino man to be elected to the council. Last year, Barron’s colleagues selected him to serve as mayor pro tem when Mayor John Lee travels.

During a March event at the Latin Chamber of Commerce, Barron said he would work to make vulnerable residents feel safe.

When asked by phone last week whether he was referring to making North Las Vegas a sanctuary city, Barron said, “We’re going to be taking some steps to protect all our residents. We have the backing of our police chief. People will be protected.”

Rivera worked for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign. He previously worked with the group For Our Future, a political action committee aiming to elect Democratic candidates.

“No matter what, I’m going to continue to work with the community,” Rivera said Tuesday evening after spending election day canvassing. “To stand up for the working person and immigrants and single moms, and people who are underrepresented.”

Municipal elections can be decided in the primary of a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.