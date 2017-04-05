Isaac Barron leads North Las Vegas Ward 1 councilman race

Hector Rivera and Isaac Barron. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Isaac Barron is leading the race for city councilman of Ward 1 in North Las Vegas.

In early returns, Barron has 81 percent of the vote. His challenger, Hector Rivera, has 19 percent of the vote.

Barron, an incumbent who will serve his second term, has been serving as a city councilman since 2013. He was the first Latino man to be elected to the council.

Last year, Barron’s colleagues selected him to serve as mayor pro tem when Mayor John Lee travels.

During a March event at the Latin Chamber of Commerce, Barron said he would work to make vulnerable residents feel safe.

When asked by phone last week whether he was referring to making North Las Vegas a sanctuary city, Barron said, “We’re going to be taking some steps to protect all our residents. We have the backing of our police chief. People will be protected.”

Rivera worked for Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt.’s presidential campaign. He previously worked with the group For Our Future, a political action committee aiming to elect Democratic candidates.

“No matter what, I’m going to continue to work with the community,” Rivera said on Tuesday evening after spending the day canvassing. “To stand up for the working person and immigrants and single moms, and people who are underrepresented.”

Though both men said they wanted to prioritize revitalizing downtown North Las Vegas, Rivera has said he wants the city attorney and city manager to be elected rather than appointed. Barron has said he wants to hire more police, firefighters and city workers.

