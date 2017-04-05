John Lee ahead in North Las Vegas mayor race early results

Mayor John Lee at his North Las Vegas City Hall office on Thursday, March 16, 2017, in North Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee acknowledges the crowed after delivering the State of the City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

North Las Vegas mayoral candidate Gary Bouchard. (Gary Bouchard/Cleanupnlv.org)

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee appeared to be on the way to clinching a second term Tuesday night, with early election results showing him far ahead of two political newcomers in a race to represent Nevada’s fourth most-populous city.

With early voting mail-in ballots counted, Lee had 83 percent, more than enough to avoid a runoff election in June. Gary Bouchard, a regular commenter during North Las Vegas City Council meetings, received 9.35 percent of the votes, followed by business consultant De’Quincy Taylor with 7.65 percent.

“I hope in the next four years I can put the city in the condition that it needs to be in: financially strong and a vision in place so that the next mayor can follow what we set up,” Lee, 61, said while watching the election results from the home of Scott Black, who the mayor backed in the Ward 3 City Council race.

Lee’s fundraising efforts also significantly outpaced his competitors, raising $358,000 in 2016 and an additional $124,455 during the first quarter of this year. The mayor dwarfed the $300 raised by Bouchard and Taylor’s $200.

The former state lawmaker-turned-mayor said he will not seek a third term in 2021, but will continue moving toward his goal of securing 100 million square feet for new commercial and industrial projects.

The mayor also said he wants to raise the city’s bond rating as a way to provide better financing options for new projects.

North Las Vegas bonds fell to junk status during the recession, but have gradually increased over the last few years, and are now rated Ba2, affecting about $412.4 million of outstanding debt, the most recent figures released last year by Moody’s Investors Service show. The city’s outlook remains stable, the credit agency said.

While the North Las Vegas annual budget is balanced, Lee said he wants to continue working to close the city’s long-term deficit. Over the past four years, Lee and the City Council reduced the city’s long-term deficit from $172 million to $23 million.

“I’m elated to have the opportunity to continue working on these major projects for North Las Vegas,” Lee said. “It would have been a huge disruption if I hadn’t been able to stay to complete the plans I have for this city.”

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.