Kids playing with candles set North Las Vegas home on fire, officials say

Children playing with candles accidentally set a North Las Vegas home on fire Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

A fire caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to this home in the 6200 block of Standing Elm Street in North Las Vegas on Sunday. (North Las Vegas Fire Department via Twitter)

A fire caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to this home in the 6200 block of Standing Elm Street in North Las Vegas on Sunday. (North Las Vegas Fire Department via Twitter)

Children playing with candles accidentally set a North Las Vegas home on fire Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

The North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments were called about 2:15 p.m. to the 6200 block of Standing Elm Street, near East Centennial Parkway and Losee Road. No one was injured in the fire, but the family that lives in the home was displaced, North Las Vegas Fire Department Capt. Cedric Williams said.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage. Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes, Williams said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

6200 block of Standing Elm Street, North Las Vegas