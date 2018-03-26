North Las Vegas

Kids playing with candles set North Las Vegas home on fire, officials say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2018 - 5:50 pm
 
Updated March 25, 2018 - 6:03 pm

Children playing with candles accidentally set a North Las Vegas home on fire Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

The North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments were called about 2:15 p.m. to the 6200 block of Standing Elm Street, near East Centennial Parkway and Losee Road. No one was injured in the fire, but the family that lives in the home was displaced, North Las Vegas Fire Department Capt. Cedric Williams said.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage. Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes, Williams said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

