A large warehouse fire in North Las Vegas has been reported.

The fire was reported at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday at 1 W. Mayflower Ave., dispatch logs show. The address is associated with a linen cleaning services company.

It is unknown whether there are people still inside the building.

