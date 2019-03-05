Las Vegas cage-free doggy day care opens

The inside play yards at Tails. (courtesy)

Daniel Crowe, founder of Tails Pet Resorts, stands in front of one of the resort's dog suites. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A floral sign near the front entrance of Tails Pet Resorts. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stacked suites inside Tails Pet Resorts. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tails handler Kyle Coultas watches over the dogs as they play inside the resort. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CBD pet chews and peanut butter-flavored CBD extract line the shelves at Tails Pet Resorts. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The backyard play areas at Tails. (courtesy)

The exterior of Tails Pet Resorts. (courtesy)

The front lobby of Tails Pet Resorts. (courtesy)

Daniel Crowe says he wants to raise the standards of pet care.

His business, Tails Pet Resorts, on the north side of Las Vegas, opened in November. The doggy day care does more than just house pets; the cage-free environment is the image of luxury, offering cage-free boarding surrounded by marble decor, a grooming spa and CBD-infused treats to help the dogs stay calm.

“The idea was sprung from my own experience as an unhappy pet owner,” Crowe said. The owners “know when they’re on vacation, their dog’s also on vacation here.”

A growing market

Crowe’s been around pets most of his life. His dad was a veterinarian, and he grew up working in animal hospitals in Las Vegas.

But he said it was the pet care industry’s growth that sparked his interest in opening Tails. A 2018 report from San Francisco-based market research and consulting company Grand View Research found the global pet care market size is expected to grow at a 5 percent compound annual growth rate between 2016 and 2025.

“Dogs are a member of your family,”Crowe said. “If you’re going out of town, you want to be comfortable dropping them off somewhere so you can enjoy your vacation.”

According to a March report from the trade association, the American Pet Products Association, spending in the U.S. pet industry hit $70 billion in 2017, with more than $6 billion spent on grooming and boarding.

“The humanization of the family pet is a real thing,” Crowe said. “People have gotten smarter. There’s a better understanding of how sensitive these animals are. Apart from just relying on you for their own shelter and food need, there’s an absolute emotional bond.”

Brokerage firm TD Ameritrade found that dog owners spend an average of $1,285 on their pet every year.

Happy dogs, happy owners

Tails offers eight play yards, 81 suites and 41,000-square-feet of backyard space to keep their guests happy and healthy.

“We don’t have to have active seniors in groups of active two- and three-year-olds,” he said. “We’ve got big play yards for dogs that are rough players that need to get energy out. We’ve got a specific puppy play area.”

And to keep their owners happy, Tails has an app that gives customers web cam access to the facilities.

Daycare start at $18 for a half day, $25 per day and $45 per night. The resort can be found at 6050 West Lone Mountain Road on the north side of town.

6050 W Lone Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, Nevada 89130