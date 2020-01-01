53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
North Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ Civil Rights Film Fest features Selma-Montgomery marcher

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2020 - 12:53 pm
 

Ethel Archibald of Las Vegasremembers rushing from class to join in the Selma-Montgomery civil rights march in 1965, precautions African American relatives had to take in the Deep South, and shaking the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s hand.

“He worked all the time, but he had soft hands,” she said of her encounter with the civil rights leader outside a church in Alabama.

Archibald, a longtime Las Vegas resident and teacher, was one of thousands of protesters marching about 50 miles from Selma to Alabama’s capital to demand equal voting rights when she was a 19-year-old college student at Selma University.

She will be one of several panelists Saturday at Civil Rights Film Fest 2020 at West Las Vegas Library. The event, co-sponsored by the Las Vegas Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, starts at noon and features two films: “COINTELPRO 101” and “Sisters of Selma.” The first film highlights how groups such as the FBI and local authorities worked against African American civil rights activists. The latter depicts the role of African American and white nuns during the Selma-Montgomery march.

Ties to present

“We try to get films that have to do with something going on now and use them for teaching moments on how (civil rights) have changed or haven’t changed,” said Nedra Cooper, the alumni chapter’s state social action chairwoman. She added that although the march prompted the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — which banned literacy tests and mandated federal oversight of voter registration for areas where the tests had been used, among other things — activists are still fighting voter suppression.

Attendees will be able to participate in the panel discussion following the movies.

Archibald was in the march with three of her brothers — against their parents’ wishes. She would go to her classes during the day, get a ride to the march, participate and then go back home for the day.

“Your parents were stuck because they had bills to pay and food to put on the table and had mouths to feed. We (young adults) said we didn’t have to stand there and take (discrimination),” she said.

Archibald recalled the National Guard was ordered to be around the African American neighborhood her family lived in: George Washington Carver.

“It was like calling the fox to watch the henhouse,” she said.

Around this time, young African American adults started questioning why they wouldn’t see themselves in catalogs and couldn’t use main entrances, Archibald said.

‘Change the laws’

“They wanted us to prepare the food, but we couldn’t sit down and eat it. We said, you have to change the laws,” Archibald said.

At the polls, employees “asked questions they didn’t even know the answer to themselves — that kind of craziness.”

Heading back to her hometown of Selma and seeing museums documenting the protest and segregation can be tough. She remembers an uncle from Michigan who got into a spat with a white man, when she was a child.

After that, her uncle could only visit unannounced and left the same day as his arrival for his safety.

When she visited the National Memorial for Peace and Justice — which recognizes thousands of who were lynched by name (some were listed as “unknown”) — it reminded her that could have happened to her uncle.

“I couldn’t take it,” Archibald said, adding the only place that made her feel the same way was when she visited the site of Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

Signs of hope

On a recent trip to Selma she passed a school near the neighborhood where she grew up. It warmed her heart to see the school — which used to be only for African American children — was desegregated. Archibald even saw a white student as the lead drummer for the band.

She hopes those who attend the film festival will be inspired and reminded to fight for justice when it is needed.

“My take on it, anytime there’s an injustice for one group of people, it’s an injustice for all of us. If you see something, say something,” Archibald said. “The takeaway is that whatever conditions that are not just and not right, it’s your duty to change the law and make it right.”

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

If you go

What: Civil Rights Film Fest 2020

Where: West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday

Contact: Library at 702-507-3989 or Nedra Cooper at 702-355-5240.

About Ethel Archibald

Graduated from Selma University with an associate’s degree and Alabama State University with a bachelor’s degree, in 1967. Later, she got a master’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University.

Worked for the Clark County School District for 25 years and taught elementary, middle and high school classes. She also worked as a monitor for Title 1 funds and trained in teachers, parents and held workshops.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
2020 New Year's baby born at Sunrise Hospital - VIDEO
Marquis Johnson Sr. and Latasha Atkinson talk about their newborn baby, Marquis Jr., at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Marquis Jr. was born a few seconds past midnight to be the first baby of 2020 at Sunrise. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palos Verdes fire on New Year's Day - VIDEO
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Palos Verdes near Spring Mountain Road in central Las Vegas early Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crowds gather at Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn talks live with people in front of the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Final farewells to Alpine Motel Hero
Family members and friends say their final farewells to Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, following a funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas.
A decade on the Las Vegas Strip in 75 seconds
A look back at 10 years of happenings on the Las Vegas Strip.
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman fatally shot man during attempted burglary
A homeowner in a residential area near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street shot a man who had broken into her home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. The man, who was in his 30s, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for Cajon Pass - VIDEO
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Cajon Pass that could impact travel on I-15 between Las Vegas and Southern California from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Vegas Alliance
Volunteers through the Downtown Vegas Alliance sort donations for Alpine Motel fire victims on Saturday at the Mob Museum. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man critically wounded in Las Vegas bus stop shooting - VIDEO
A man was in critical condition Friday afternoon after he was shot at a bus stop on Boulder Highway in southeast Las Vegas, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4 dead, 2 hurt in western Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a fiery seven-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday evening, according to Las Vegas police. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video of fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, according to Las Vegas police. (Torrey Klover)
Basic assistant principal seen pushing student
In a video posted to Instagram in October, former Basic Academy of International Studies Assistant Principal Melanie Snively is seen pushing and grabbing a student in an attempt to redirect the minor to another part of the school. She says she ultimately regrets how she handled the situation (Instagram)
New Summerlin Metro substation opens in January - VIDEO
A new Metropolitan Police Department substation will be opening in the Summerlin area. New in-house detective squads, "flex squads" and more police availability in the Summerlin area are some of the new features of the substation. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Summerlin Area Command)
North Las Vegas Fire Department and Santa spread Christmas cheer
Santa Claus and the North Las Vegas Fire Department bring some holiday cheer to Teresa Gomez and her family. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters deliver presents to a displaced family
Santa Claus joins the Clark County Fire Department Fire Department to deliver presents to a family displaced by a fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
City opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after deadly apartment fire
City of Las Vegas is opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after Saturday's deadly Alpine Motel apartment fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Warrant served at Alpine Motel
Fire Department investigators served a search warrant on the Alpine Motel Apartments on Sunday. The warrant was part of an investigation into a fire that killed six people. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in downtown Las Vegas apartment fire - VIDEO
Tenants of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building jumped from second- and third-story windows to escape an early morning fire Saturday that killed six and injured 13. (Nicole Klein)
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara describe their experience in the deadly fire that claimed six lives on Saturday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor Jonathan Wilson
Resident Jonathan Wilson’s pregnant wife jumped from building and is in hospital. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Apartment fire survivor tells his story
A resident of fire ravaged Alpine Apartments tells the story of a fire that killed six. (K.M. Cannon/Las vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor
Resident Floyd Guenther talks about his experience during the fatal fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in Alpine Motel Apartment fire
Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski briefs reporters about a fatal fire that happened early in the morning in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Apartment Motel Fire
Four people died early Saturday morning and seven were hospitalized after a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel in downtown Las Vegas. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas resident collects African-American Christmas decorations - VIDEO
Las Vegas resident Roxanne Givens has a collection of Christmas decorations that include African-American Santas, angels, cherubs and residents of a Victorian village. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Billie the Pidge found by pigeon rescue group
“Billie the Pidge” found when pigeon rescue group was searching for another cowboy hat-wearing bird in Las Vegas (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Governor Sisolak responds to Dental Board lack of action
Governor Steve Sisolak responds to questions about why a pair of top staffers remain in place on the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners after they were supposed to be terminated Dec. 5. (Angus Kelly/La Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST