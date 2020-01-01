Las Vegas’ Civil Rights Film Fest features Selma-Montgomery marcher

Ethel Archibald remembers rushing from class to join in the Selma-Montgomery march in 1965 and shaking Rev. Martin Luther King Jr’s hand.

Tear gas fumes fill the air as state troopers, ordered by Gov. George Wallace, break up a demonstration march in Selma, Ala., on what is known as Bloody Sunday on March 7, 1965. As several hundred marchers crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge to begin their protest march to Montgomery, state troopers violently assaulted the crowd with clubs and whips. A shocked nation watched the police brutality on television and demanded that Washington intervene and protect voter registration rights for blacks. (AP Photo)

Ethel Archibald, left, and Nedra Cooper

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his demonstrators stream over an Alabama River bridge at the city limits of Selma, Ala., March 10, 1965, during a voter rights march. They were stopped and turned back a short time later. A federal judge had banned the march. (AP Photo/stf)

Marchers cross the Alabama river on the Edmund Pettus Bridge at Selma on March 21, 1965. The civil rights marchers, eight abreast, are led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This is the start of their five day, 50-mile march to the State Capitol of Montgomery, Alabama. They are fighting for voter registration rights for blacks, who are discouraged from registering to vote, particularly in small towns in the south. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. links arms with other civil rights leaders as they begin the march to the state capitol in Montgomery from Selma, Ala. on March 21, 1965. The demonstrators are marching for voter registration rights for blacks. Accompanying Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (fourth from right), are on his left Ralph Bunche, undersecretary of the United Nations, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, and Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth. They are wearing leis given by a Hawaiian group. (AP Photo)

An armed soldier stands on duty at Selma Alabama, March 21, 1965 as civil rights marchers head for Montgomery, the state's capitol on a five day, 50-mile walk to protest voting laws. The soldiers were called out by President Lyndon Johnson to protect the marchers. (AP Photo)

Civil rights marchers reach the halfway mark in their 50-mile protest walk as they trudge along Route 80 in the rain from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., on March 23, 1965. This is the third day of the voter registration march, which will end with a mass rally near the Alabama state Capitol. (AP Photo)

Civil rights marchers carry flags and play the flute as they approach their goal of Montgomery, Alabama's state Capitol, on March 24, 1965. This is their fourth day in the voter registration protest march. From left to right are, Dick Jackman, New York; Len Chandler, New York, playing the flute; Jim Letherer, Saginaw, Michigan, on crutches; and Louis Marshall, Selma, Alabama. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King, third from right, marchers across the Alabama River on the first of a five day, 50 mile march to the state capitol at Montgomery, Ala., on March 21, 1965. (AP Photo)

Upward of 500 marchers crowd on the steps and sidewalk in front of Selma, Ala., City Hall and sing after they staged an unannounced march to the municipal building, March 19, 1965. The group, protesting Alabama voting laws, is scheduled to start a march from Selma to Montgomery, the state capital, Sunday, taking five days to make the 50-mile walk. (AP Photo)

Alabama state troopers block the way as voter protest marcher approach on a highway outside Selma, Ala., March 9, 1965. The marchers, numbering about 2,000, turned back after a federal judge banned the march. (AP Photo)

Ethel Archibald of Las Vegasremembers rushing from class to join in the Selma-Montgomery civil rights march in 1965, precautions African American relatives had to take in the Deep South, and shaking the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s hand.

“He worked all the time, but he had soft hands,” she said of her encounter with the civil rights leader outside a church in Alabama.

Archibald, a longtime Las Vegas resident and teacher, was one of thousands of protesters marching about 50 miles from Selma to Alabama’s capital to demand equal voting rights when she was a 19-year-old college student at Selma University.

She will be one of several panelists Saturday at Civil Rights Film Fest 2020 at West Las Vegas Library. The event, co-sponsored by the Las Vegas Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, starts at noon and features two films: “COINTELPRO 101” and “Sisters of Selma.” The first film highlights how groups such as the FBI and local authorities worked against African American civil rights activists. The latter depicts the role of African American and white nuns during the Selma-Montgomery march.

Ties to present

“We try to get films that have to do with something going on now and use them for teaching moments on how (civil rights) have changed or haven’t changed,” said Nedra Cooper, the alumni chapter’s state social action chairwoman. She added that although the march prompted the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — which banned literacy tests and mandated federal oversight of voter registration for areas where the tests had been used, among other things — activists are still fighting voter suppression.

Attendees will be able to participate in the panel discussion following the movies.

Archibald was in the march with three of her brothers — against their parents’ wishes. She would go to her classes during the day, get a ride to the march, participate and then go back home for the day.

“Your parents were stuck because they had bills to pay and food to put on the table and had mouths to feed. We (young adults) said we didn’t have to stand there and take (discrimination),” she said.

Archibald recalled the National Guard was ordered to be around the African American neighborhood her family lived in: George Washington Carver.

“It was like calling the fox to watch the henhouse,” she said.

Around this time, young African American adults started questioning why they wouldn’t see themselves in catalogs and couldn’t use main entrances, Archibald said.

‘Change the laws’

“They wanted us to prepare the food, but we couldn’t sit down and eat it. We said, you have to change the laws,” Archibald said.

At the polls, employees “asked questions they didn’t even know the answer to themselves — that kind of craziness.”

Heading back to her hometown of Selma and seeing museums documenting the protest and segregation can be tough. She remembers an uncle from Michigan who got into a spat with a white man, when she was a child.

After that, her uncle could only visit unannounced and left the same day as his arrival for his safety.

When she visited the National Memorial for Peace and Justice — which recognizes thousands of who were lynched by name (some were listed as “unknown”) — it reminded her that could have happened to her uncle.

“I couldn’t take it,” Archibald said, adding the only place that made her feel the same way was when she visited the site of Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

Signs of hope

On a recent trip to Selma she passed a school near the neighborhood where she grew up. It warmed her heart to see the school — which used to be only for African American children — was desegregated. Archibald even saw a white student as the lead drummer for the band.

She hopes those who attend the film festival will be inspired and reminded to fight for justice when it is needed.

“My take on it, anytime there’s an injustice for one group of people, it’s an injustice for all of us. If you see something, say something,” Archibald said. “The takeaway is that whatever conditions that are not just and not right, it’s your duty to change the law and make it right.”

If you go

What: Civil Rights Film Fest 2020

Where: West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday

Contact: Library at 702-507-3989 or Nedra Cooper at 702-355-5240.

About Ethel Archibald

Graduated from Selma University with an associate’s degree and Alabama State University with a bachelor’s degree, in 1967. Later, she got a master’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University.

Worked for the Clark County School District for 25 years and taught elementary, middle and high school classes. She also worked as a monitor for Title 1 funds and trained in teachers, parents and held workshops.