Las Vegas dance group aims to lift spirits of fallen member

Charlotte Bush, a 9-year-old critically injured after being struck by a pickup while in a crosswalk near her school, was an enthusiastic regular at the Irish dance studio.

The kids at the Scoil Rince Ni Riada Irish Dance studio put a lot of effort into making sure their steps, skips and foot taps are perfectly timed. They hold hands, skipping back and forth in a straight line with smiles as bright as the music accompanying them.

These days, though, the dancing at the studio on West Charleston Boulevard has special meaning. The children are dancing for a critically injured classmate, 9-year-old Charlotte Bush.

“We hope she will be able to see it and see how many people care for her,” said dance student Cian Monaghan. “She has all our love and support.”

Charlotte Bush and her brother, Alex Bush, 12, were struck by a pickup in a North Las Vegas crosswalk on Feb. 14. Alex Bush was killed and Charlotte Bush remains hospitalized at University Medical Center in critical condition. The siblings were walking from the nearby Somerset Academy Losee campus when they were struck.

Charlotte Bush has been a regular at Scoil Rince Ni Riada and her family is beloved at the school, said Tara Reid, director of the studio near Rainbow Boulevard.

“Charlotte is always going to be a part of our dance school,” said Reid. “They’ve (Bush’s family) been two feet in since the day that they started. They’ve volunteered for the competition we run. They’ve volunteered to help out. This family is a family that does a lot for other people. And, we want to make sure we do everything we can for them.”

This desire to help the Bushes led to a unique social media campaign called #WeDanceForCharlotte. Dance instructor Nicole Blubaugh said people who want to show their support for the Bush family are encouraged to post a video of themselves dancing with this hashtag on social media spaces like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The goal is to show the Bush family how much the Las Vegas Valley cares about them.

“The dance campaign’s goal is to bring a smile to Charlotte’s parents, her family members and hopefully herself,” Reid said. “She really loves Irish dancing and dance in general. So we just thought this would be a really great way for our kids and kids all over the world to be able to do something for this special girl.”

Charlotte’s dance mates also shared memories of her enthusiasm and said they are pulling for her recovery.

“She’d always run up and (give) the biggest hugs to me,” said Emma Baier, 16. “She would say, ‘Oh my gosh; I can’t wait to see you next time.’ The last time we were all together at a performance together … it was probably the best time she’s danced.

“She’s a really tough girl,” Baier added. “She’s a hard worker. I know she’s fighting.”

The crash has generated a massive outpouring of community support for the Bush family. One gofundme.com fundraiser has brought in more than $43,000 in donations to help with medical expenses. Another has raised more than $32,000.

The Golden Knights also honored Alexander, a goalie in the team’s youth hockey program, during a game in late February.

The players wore stickers on their helmets bearing the boy’s initials and the number 29 — Alexander’s jersey number — on a goalie helmet.

Blubaugh and Reid said they’ve held a cupcake fundraiser and also plan a T-shirt fundraiser.

Tracy Hilliard’s granddaughter, Annabell, dances at the studio. Hilliard said she’s amazed at how her granddaughter’s fellow students and instructors have come together to support Charlotte and her family.

“The way they’ve pulled this together, it’s like a family,” Hilliard said. “I knew it was close-knit here, but it is amazing how everyone has pulled together for her. It’s not just a school. It’s like family here.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.