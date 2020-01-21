Las Vegas man ID’d as motorcyclist killed in garbage truck crash

A motorcyclist who died Saturday after crashing into a garbage truck in the northeast valley was a 55-year-old Las Vegas man, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

Phillip Jackson died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. His death has been ruled an accident.

Las Vegas police initially identified the motorcyclist as a 66-year-old man. They also said impairment was suspected.

The crash took place around 3:10 a.m. at East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road. Police said Jackson failed to yield for a Republic Services truck that had the green light. He died at the scene.

The coroner’s office was expected to do further testing to determine whether Jackson was impaired.

The garbage truck driver, a 38-year-old Las Vegas man, was not injured in the crash and remained at the site of the crash, police said.

