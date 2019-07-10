Las Vegas’ Sunrise Music Society discusses Pitchfork’s top albums

Attendees sat studying Earl Sweatshirt’s “Some Rap Songs” album as it played in the background. The group is meeting periodically to discuss Pitchfork’s top albums of 2018.

Sunrise Library is pictured Tuesday. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal, @miasims___)

The cover of Earl Sweatshirt's "Some Rap Songs" is seen. (Rebecca Zisch)

Rebecca Zisch

The low hum of alternative hip-hop music played from beneath the door of a small meeting room at the Sunrise Library on Monday evening.

Attendees sat studying Earl Sweatshirt’s “Some Rap Songs” album as it played in the background. They were attending a meeting hosted by the Sunrise Music Society, a group formed by Rebecca Zisch, a scheduling specialist at the library. The group is meeting periodically to discuss Pitchfork’s top albums of 2018.

“My hope was to get a group of people together who meet regularly to explore different genres of music,” Zisch said. “We’re still trying to reel people in. People don’t sit and listen to albums anymore. We want people to come out and listen and make suggestions so we can keep the discussions going.”

The group has met for the past six weeks to discuss albums such as “Be the Cowboy” by Mitski, “Honey” by Robyn and “Lush” by Snail Mail. Attendance varies based on the artist discussed, Zisch said.

“I came because I like music and I wanted to explore different areas of music,” said Alex Morales of east Las Vegas. “I listen to a wide range — a lot of old country and punk — but coming here I was willing to see what others’ views were. I was hoping we would get into some purpose and thought of what said album is. I would enjoy discussing this with a large group of people so we can hear different perspectives.”

The meeting marked one of the first times Morales had listened to alternative hip-hop, he said. His favorite from the album was “Azucar.”

“The rawness makes you want to listen to it again,” Morales said. “I like to come here with open ears — never hearing the music that’ll be played before. I listen to it differently then. That’s what made it more exciting for me.”

Zisch said the library is working to expose patrons to other services the library has to offer.

“We have a book club here and they don’t focus on any particular genres — just books that have been received well by critics,” Zisch said. “It can be a variety of serious, modern or historical books. We’re sort of taking that same idea for this group — the idea of a book club, but with music. We want people to come and suggest things — get involved.”

Contact Mia Sims at msims@ reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0298. Follow @miasims_ __ on Twitter.