Las Vegas teen’s mammoth sculpture bound for Burning Man — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman senior Tahoe Mack’s Monumental Mammoth sculpture is going to Burning Man in August. In the meantime, the public can view the hulking, metallic project as work continues at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.
Mack, 18, made the announcement at a gathering Thursday morning at XL Steel. Among the other speakers were Reps. Susie Lee and Dina Titus, D-Nev., North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and North Las Vegas City Councilman Richard Cherchio.
Mack is working on the sculpture with artists Luis Varela-Rico and Dana Albany as part of a Girl Scout project. Mack is a member of Troop 41; Susie Lee is the troop’s founder.
The sculpture is set to be complete Aug. 1, said Sandy Lopez, a spokeswoman for the city of North Las Vegas.
Donations are sought to help fund continued work; click here.
