North Las Vegas

Las Vegas Valley’s first public orchard gets a workout — PHOTOS

Seniors from the Neighborhood Recreation Center, including Nicolasa Guzman, right, pick herbs and vegetables at the newly renovated orchard at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors from the Neighborhood Recreation Center, including Margarita Leon, pick herbs and vegetables at the newly renovated orchard at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wendy Wilson with Garden Farms of Nevada, right, talks to seniors from the Neighborhood Recreation Center before they pick vegetables and herbs at the newly renovated orchard at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Parks Superintendent Chris Vasquez shows freshly picked onions as seniors from the Neighborhood Recreation Center pick herbs and vegetables at the newly renovated orchard at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mauro Leon, right, shows Natalie Manzo, left, and Blanca Escobedo a ladybug as seniors from the Neighborhood Recreation Center pick herbs and vegetables at the newly renovated orchard at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Blanca Escobedo, left, shows fitness instructor Janet Mantilla her find as seniors from the Neighborhood Recreation Center pick herbs and vegetables at the newly renovated orchard at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors from the Neighborhood Recreation Center pick herbs and vegetables at the newly renovated orchard at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors from the Neighborhood Recreation Center pick herbs and vegetables at the newly renovated orchard at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors from the Neighborhood Recreation Center, including Catarina Alvarez, pick herbs and vegetables at the newly renovated orchard at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Parks Superintendent Chris Vasquez talks to seniors from the Neighborhood Recreation Center before they pick vegetables and herbs at the newly renovated orchard at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2025 - 5:59 pm
 

On Tuesday, seniors from the Neighborhood Recreation Center picked vegetables at the newly renovated orchard and garden at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas.

Last month, the city of North Las Vegas marked the inauguration of the historic orchard.

Early settlers used to feast on vegetables, fruits and nuts grown at what is now Kiel Ranch Historic Park in the early 1900s.

It’s the first city-operated orchard in the valley. The grant-funded $150,000 renovation project was completed by parks and recreation staffers.

MORE STORIES