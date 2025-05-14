Las Vegas Valley’s first public orchard gets a workout — PHOTOS
On Tuesday, seniors from the Neighborhood Recreation Center picked vegetables at the newly renovated orchard and garden at Kiel Ranch Historic Park in North Las Vegas.
Last month, the city of North Las Vegas marked the inauguration of the historic orchard.
Early settlers used to feast on vegetables, fruits and nuts grown at what is now Kiel Ranch Historic Park in the early 1900s.
It’s the first city-operated orchard in the valley. The grant-funded $150,000 renovation project was completed by parks and recreation staffers.